This Week On World Cafe: February 27-March 3

Here’s what’s coming up this week on World Cafe

Monday, February 27

After years of searching, singer-songwriter Leif Vollebekk has finally found himself with his album, Twin Solitude. And in the second hour, Robert Randolph talks about the Sacred Steel music tradition.

Tuesday, February 28

Dave Hause creates a love letter to his hometown and his heroes on his new album, Bury Me In Philly.

Wednesday, March 1

Temples have taken the psychedelic rock sound they’re known for to the next level on their new album, Volcano.

Thursday, March 2

Tash Sultana earned Internet celebrity through years of busking on the street of Melbourne, and last year she released her first EP, Notion. Today on the Cafe, songs from that EP, plus a Latin Roots session featuring Gregorio Uribe Big Band.

Friday, March 3

Valerie June and her band bring her one of a kind vocals and country/blues stylings to her debut album, The Order of Time.

Listen to World Cafe every Monday through Friday at 10pm on KXT 91.7!