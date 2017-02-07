This Week On World Cafe: Feb. 6-10

Here’s what’s coming up this week on World Cafe

Monday, February 6

Singer-songwriter LP exposes her humility and vulnerability on her new album, Lost On You.

Tuesday, February 7

Garage rock poet Ron Gallo moved to Nashville and recorded Heavy Meta.

Wednesday, February 8

British singer Michael Kiwanuka expresses his lifelong quest for identity on the single “Black Man in a White World.”

Thursday, February 9

On this Vintage Cafe, pioneering producer DJ Shadow showcases songs from last year’s release, The Mountain Will Fall.

Friday, February 10

The Dean Ween Group experiment with funk on their debut album, The Deaner Album.

