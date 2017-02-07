Home / KXT Music Blog / This Week On World Cafe: Feb. 6-10

This Week On World Cafe: Feb. 6-10

February 7, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this week on World Cafe:

 

Monday, February 6

Singer-songwriter LP exposes her humility and vulnerability on her new album, Lost On You.

night_like_this_cover

 

Tuesday, February 7

Garage rock poet Ron Gallo moved to Nashville and recorded Heavy Meta.

rongallo-babys-paste-52616-0522 copy

 

Wednesday, February 8

British singer Michael Kiwanuka expresses his lifelong quest for identity on the single “Black Man in a White World.”

michael

 

Thursday, February 9

On this Vintage Cafe, pioneering producer DJ Shadow showcases songs from last year’s release, The Mountain Will Fall.

dj-shadow-4ea675c31db41

 

Friday, February 10

The Dean Ween Group experiment with funk on their debut album, The Deaner Album.

011317ween04

 

Listen to World Cafe every Monday through Friday at 10pm on KXT 91.7!

