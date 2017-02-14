This Week On World Cafe: Feb. 13-17

Here’s what’s coming up this week on World Cafe:
Monday, February 13
Chuck Prophet’s gritty new release, Bobby Fuller Died For Your Sins, pays homage to music icons like Bowie, Prince and the tragic rocker after whom it’s named.
Tuesday, February 14
Rubblebucket, the indie-pop troupe from Brooklyn, released a set of dance-worthy tracks on If U C My Enemies.
Wednesday, February 15
Huge stars in their home country, Canadian band the Arkells have a high-energy new pop-rock album, called Morning Report.
Thursday, February 16
Self-proclaimed “Nashville rebel” Nikki Lane returns with her third album, Highway Queen. Also on today’s Cafe, a live Latin Roots session with Argentine songstress La Yegros.
Friday, February 17
In a special Nashville Session, country veteran Alison Krauss discusses Windy City, her first solo release in seventeen years.