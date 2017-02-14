This Week On World Cafe: Feb. 13-17

Here’s what’s coming up this week on World Cafe

Monday, February 13

Chuck Prophet’s gritty new release, Bobby Fuller Died For Your Sins, pays homage to music icons like Bowie, Prince and the tragic rocker after whom it’s named.

Tuesday, February 14

Rubblebucket, the indie-pop troupe from Brooklyn, released a set of dance-worthy tracks on If U C My Enemies.



Wednesday, February 15

Huge stars in their home country, Canadian band the Arkells have a high-energy new pop-rock album, called Morning Report.



Thursday, February 16

Self-proclaimed “Nashville rebel” Nikki Lane returns with her third album, Highway Queen. Also on today’s Cafe, a live Latin Roots session with Argentine songstress La Yegros.



Friday, February 17

In a special Nashville Session, country veteran Alison Krauss discusses Windy City, her first solo release in seventeen years.





Listen to World Cafe every Monday through Friday at 10pm on KXT 91.7!