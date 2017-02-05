The Paul Slavens Show: Playlist and Blog for February 5 2017

Sheryl Crow w Burt Bacharach – Dancing With Your Shadow – Po (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) –

Lower Dens – Non Grata – Escape From Evil –

Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me – Soundtrack – The Pink Room – Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me – Soundtrack –

Jethro Tull – Up To Me – Aqualung –

Crushed Stars – Slow Parade – Crushed Stars –

Aurora – Runaway – Running With The Wolves –

Emerson String Quartet – “String Quartet No.11 in F minor – Op.122 – 5. Humoresque: Allegro” – Shostakovich: The String Quartets –

Gary Clark Jr. – Take Me Down – Take Me Down –

Florence + The Machine – Stand By Me – Songs From Final Fantasy XV –

Lou Reed – Romeo Had Juliette – New York –

Ibibio Sound Machine – Give Me a Reason – Uyai –

Orange Juice – Wan Light – The Glasgow School –

Hüsker Dü – Love Is All Around – Eight Miles High/Makes No Sense At All (Single) –

Tom Jones – Elvis Presley Blues – Elvis Presley Blues –

Buffalo Daughter – Oui Oui – Konjac-Tion –

duncan shiek – The Tale of Solomon Snell – whisper house –

Peggy Lee – Black Coffee – Black Coffee –

George Harrison – Apple Scruffs – All Things Must Pass (Remastered) –

Horace Silver – Finger Poppin’ – Finger Poppin’ –

Spoon – Quincy Punk Episode – A Series of Sneaks –

The Angelus – An Interceding – There Will Be No Peace –

Max Richter – Orlando – Modular Astronomy – Three Worlds: Music From Woolf Works –

Helena Deland – Black Metal – Drawing Room –

Stewart Copeland – Don’t Box Me In [from Ruble Fish] (feat. Stan Ridgway) – The Stewart Copeland Anthology –

Butthole Surfers – Pepper – Electriclarryland –

Esperanza Spalding – Little Fly – Chamber Music Society –

Thundercat – Show You The Way – drunk –

Hank Williams – Jambalaya – Jambalaya – Hank Williams –

Terry Allen – Give Me The Flowers – Salivation –

Father John Misty – Ballad of the Dying Man – Pure Comedy –

Iggy Pop – Gold – “Original Motion Picture Soundtrack “”Gold””” –

Wilmoth Houdini – Queen of the Amazon – Rum and Coca-Cola –

A very good evening to you all.

Its lovely and mild in North Texas, I am assuming your favorite football team is not involved the big game.

This is where you leave your cool music suggestions and polite comments.

Leave links with your music suggestions if you can, we love those vids.

Make sure the lyrics are clean please.

I only play pieces under 6 minutes, beyond that, we are pretty wide open.

New to me this week:

Aurora

Ibibio SOund Machine

Buffalo Daughter

Helena Deland