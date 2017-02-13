KXT Sun Sets is back!

This year, KXT’s signature summer concert series will take place at a brand-new venue — the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden! On select Tuesday evenings this May through July, kick back on the Arboretum’s Camp Lawn and enjoy eight shows from nationally and locally acclaimed artists, handpicked by KXT staff. Set against a backdrop of lush gardens and overlooking White Rock Lake, KXT Sun Sets will offer a unique listening experience not to be missed.

Concert-goers will enjoy general admission seating on a soft green lawn, and are welcome to bring picnic baskets or lawn chairs. Audiences are also invited to bring their own food or beverages; there will be no food or drink sold on-site and no chairs provided. Parking is free to ticket holders. The full schedule and lineup will be announced this spring, however previous KXT Sun Sets artists have included Fantastic Negrito, Barns Courtney, The Wind + The Wave, Jacob Metcalf, John Doe, Matthew Caws and more.

Support KXT today to get your season passes to KXT Sun Sets!

