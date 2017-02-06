KXT’s New Music Monday picks for February 6 celebrate synth pop pioneers, a soul-stirring duet and a supergroup:

BNQT (“banquet” minus the vowels) was born when Midlake frontman Eric Pulido envisioned the concept of “a poor man’s version of the Traveling Wilburys,” and pulled together friends from far and wide to turn it into a reality. Along with fellow Midlake members McKenzie Smith, Joey McClellan and Jesse Chandler, this indie-heavy supergroup also includes Franz Ferdinand‘s Alex Kapranos, Ben Bridwell from Band of Horses, Travis‘ Fran Healy and Grandaddy‘s Jason Lytle. Debut Volume 1 lands April 28 via Dualtone.

“Darkness And Light” is the title track from Grammy winner John Legend‘s latest release, a soul-revving number which has him pairing up with another fellow Grammy winner and powerhouse, Brittany Howard from the Alabama Shakes. In this era of uncertainty and division, Legend stays away from politics on this new record, but his all-encompassing message of love is most certainly personal and therefore, political in its own right. Don’t miss his upcoming DFW date at the Verizon on May 22.

Toronto’s psychedelic surf kings The Sadies have long been one of our favorite imports from north of the border, with a mile-long list of albums and another five-mile long list of artists they’ve supported and collaborated with in the past, such as Neko Case, John Doe, Blue Rodeo and Kris Kristofferson. This Friday they’re back with Northern Passages, a collection of 11 new and original tracks, one of which features their one-time tour buddy Kurt Vile. “It’s Easy (Like Walking)” is easy on the ears, and a soothing no-brainer for your February playlist.

Inquiring minds want to know, where have all the protest songs gone? Well, inquire no more. On Friday, the multi-platinum selling electronica pioneers Depeche Mode sent down “Where’s The Revolution,” the Martin Gore-penned lead single from their March 17 release, Spirit. For the fans who’ve been waiting ever so patiently for the follow-up of 2013’s Delta Machine, their four-year wait was not in vain.

Happy ears make for a happy week –

XOXO

Gini.