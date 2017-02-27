KXT’s New Music Monday picks for February 27 feature some Fort Worth favs, Tex-Mex standouts and a beautiful 10-year anniversary collaboration.

Duets are all about chemistry and connection, and on “Goin’ Back To Clarksdale,” Fort Worth’s Whiskey Folk Ramblers and up-and-coming artist Jenna Clark put it right out there for all the world to hear. The single will be available on WFR’s forthcoming fourth album, and having seen Ms. Clark’s live solo turn in the Nasher lobby last fall, we’re keeping our fingers crossed for more from her, as well. This kind of magic can’t be contrived, and with its spaghetti western feel and DIY aesthetic, “Goin’ Back To Clarksdale” is worthy of your time and ear.

<a href="http://whiskeyfolkramblers.bandcamp.com/track/goin-back-to-clarksdale-feat-jenna-clark">Goin’ Back to Clarksdale ( feat. Jenna Clark ) by Whiskey Folk Ramblers</a>

To celebrate the tenth anniversary of her trailblazing album The Story, Brandi Carlile enlisted the help of some friends to come up with re-interpretations of the fourteen tracks. And mind you, these just aren’t any friends making cameos: Pearl Jam, the Avett Brothers, Adele and Kris Kristofferson all chip in, and President Obama even provides a foreword. Taking on the task of the title track is country queen Dolly Parton, who weaves her penchant for the heartfelt with her astounding gift for hitting all the high notes. Cover Stories: Brandi Carlile Celebrates 10 Years Of The Story lands May 5, with proceeds benefiting War Child UK, a group dedicated to helping children living in war-torn regions.

Hailing from San Antonio, The Last Bandoleros are on the rise, making a name for themselves supporting Sting on his 57th & 9th tour on both the North American and European legs of his tour, and via this song’s cameo in the second series of the HBO series True Detective. Their sound is tailor-made for lovers of Tex-Mex and twang, with high-octane Yardbirds-influenced riffs. If you missed them opening for Sting last week, you can catch them on April 27 at the House of Blues, in the Cambridge Room.

If 2 million Spotify streams are anything to go by, then “Old Friends” from New Jersey’s Pinegrove could be a contender for your spring playlist. Fierce and full-bodied, this riff-driven pick-me-up can be found on the band’s sophomore album, Cardinal.

Happy listening!

XOXO

Gini.