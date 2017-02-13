KXT’s New Music Monday picks for February 13 celebrate the latest local gems and the return of a post-punk hitmaker:

Making its New Music Monday splash today is “Olympia,” the new single from the Denton three-piece Pageantry. Their debut EP Vicious Wishes caught our attention last summer, and to no one’s huge surprise, snagged the Best EP of 2016 trophy at the Dallas Observer Music Awards ceremony. “Olympia” is a soothing, dreamy affair, perfectly crafted for the ear of the discerning pop kids. Single available today via Southern Heaven Records.

Another local track we’re rather enamored with is Acid Carousel‘s “Higher Than The Beatles!” – a trippy, harmony-heavy number taking its cues from Syd Barrett-era Pink Floyd, and if you listen closely enough, you can even hear little hints of “See Emily Play” here and there. At the core of Acid Carousel are John Kuzmick and Gus Baldwin, with players from other local acts like Sealion, Moon Waves, Pearl Earl, the Steve Gnash Experience and Majik Taylor. Debut double album on the way!

If we had to pick one word to describe the Siamese sound, cinematic is the first one that comes to mind, and part of that stems from the strength of their live shows, which – sonically and visually speaking – are a wonder to behold. “Chromatose” is the lead single from The Mesmerist, the Dallas glam quartet’s debut full-length, landing March 3. Celebrate the album’s release at the Texas Theater on March 4, an evening co-presented by Art Conspiracy and featuring Honor System and Danielle Georgiou.

For those who came of age in the 80’s, “I Melt With You” put Modern English on the map. Not only did the song find its rightful place on many a young romantic’s playlist, it also landed in the end credits of the smash hit Valley Girl, preserved for all eternity. Take Me To The Trees is the band’s first album in three decades, and picks up where the post-punk outfit left off with on 1982’s After The Snow. Out February 24.

Happy New Music Monday!

XOXO

Gini.