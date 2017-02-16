KXT Throwback

It’s Throwback Thursday on KXT…
…so break out the photo album and prepare to relive your glory days. Here’s what’s on the schedule:
- Listen to the 60’s at 7am, 12pm and 5pm.
- Listen to the 70’s at 8am, 1pm and 6pm.
- Listen to the 80’s at 9am and 2pm.
- Listen to the 90’s at 10am and 3pm.
- Listen to the 00’s and now at 11am and 4pm.
We’re not asking you to date yourself…let’s just say it’s a day for the young and young at heart. And speaking of feeling young, our KXT hosts are sharing some pics of their wide-eyed, younger-looking selves. Tune in all day with these heartbreakers and give us a shout on Twitter when you hear something you like!