Home / KXT Music Blog / Austin City Limits: Foals, Alejandro Escovedo

Austin City Limits: Foals, Alejandro Escovedo

February 14, 2017

Two KXT favorites are taking the Austin City Limits stage this week.

 

SNP_3563v1

British alt.rock sensations Foals specialize in “anthemic art pop rich with detailed guitar churn, latticed beats and luminous electronics” (Rolling Stone). Enjoy the quintet’s frenetic energy this week in their Austin City Limits debut.

And renowned songwriter, singer, Texas bard — and now Dallas resident — Alejandro Escovedo showcases his 2016 album Burn Something Beautiful, joined by R.E.M.’s Peter Buck and alt-rock luminaries.

 

Watch them both at 10pm on Wednesday, February 15 on KERA TV!

Filed Under: KXT Music Blog Tagged With: , ,