Austin City Limits: Foals, Alejandro Escovedo

Two KXT favorites are taking the Austin City Limits stage this week.

British alt.rock sensations Foals specialize in “anthemic art pop rich with detailed guitar churn, latticed beats and luminous electronics” (Rolling Stone). Enjoy the quintet’s frenetic energy this week in their Austin City Limits debut.

And renowned songwriter, singer, Texas bard — and now Dallas resident — Alejandro Escovedo showcases his 2016 album Burn Something Beautiful, joined by R.E.M.’s Peter Buck and alt-rock luminaries.