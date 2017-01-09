This Week On World Cafe: Jan. 9-13

Here’s what’s coming up this week on World Cafe:
Monday, January 9
Dawg Yawp, the rising folk-rock duo from Cincinnati, have just released a vibrant debut, tinged with psychedelia and sitar.
Tuesday, January 10
California duo Foxygen worked with a 40-piece orchestra to create their forthcoming album, Hang.
Wednesday, January 11
Legendary British folk singer, Shirley Collins, performs music from Lodestar, her first release in nearly four decades. Plus, another British act, The Levellers, celebrate the 25th anniversary of their album, Levelling the Land.
Thursday, January 12
Today, it’s a 2012 Vintage Cafe with Lord Huron, the musical project spearheaded by L.A.-based artist, Ben Schneider.
Friday, January 13
David Crosby, of Crosby, Stills & Nash and Byrds fame, collaborated with Snarky Puppy bassist Michael League on his new album, Lighthouse.