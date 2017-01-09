Home / KXT Music Blog / This Week On World Cafe: Jan. 9-13

This Week On World Cafe: Jan. 9-13

January 9, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this week on World Cafe:

 

Monday, January 9

Dawg Yawp, the rising folk-rock duo from Cincinnati, have just released a vibrant debut, tinged with psychedelia and sitar.

Tuesday, January 10

California duo Foxygen worked with a 40-piece orchestra to create their forthcoming album, Hang.

Wednesday, January 11

Legendary British folk singer, Shirley Collins, performs music from Lodestar, her first release in nearly four decades. Plus, another British act, The Levellers, celebrate the 25th anniversary of their album, Levelling the Land.

Thursday, January 12

Today, it’s a 2012 Vintage Cafe with Lord Huron, the musical project spearheaded by L.A.-based artist, Ben Schneider.

Friday, January 13

David Crosby, of Crosby, Stills & Nash and Byrds fame, collaborated with Snarky Puppy bassist Michael League on his new album, Lighthouse.

Listen to World Cafe every Monday through Friday at 10pm on KXT 91.7!

