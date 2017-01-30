Home / KXT Music Blog / This Week On World Cafe: Jan. 30-Feb. 3

This Week On World Cafe: Jan. 30-Feb. 3

January 30, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this week on World Cafe:

 

Monday, January 30

Bluegrass mandolinist Chris Thile and iconic jazz pianist Brad Mehldau’s chemistry comes through on their new self-titled album, Chris Thile & Brad Mehldau.

Tuesday, January 31

At age 20, Norwegian singer-songwriter Aurora has earned great critical acclaim for her first full-length album, All My Demons Greeting Me as a Friend.

Wednesday, February 1

TBD

 

Thursday, February 2

Today, enjoy a 2012 Vintage Cafe session from The Milk Carton Kids. And on a new edition of Latin Roots, Peruvian duo Alejandro and Maria Laura sing songs from the heart. Plus, a special celebration of Groundhog Day.

Friday, February 3

The Dean Ween Group experiment with funk on their debut album, The Deaner Album.

Listen to World Cafe every Monday through Friday at 10pm on KXT 91.7!

