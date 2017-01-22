This Week On World Cafe: Jan. 23-27

Here’s what’s coming up this week on World Cafe

All this week, enjoy a special ‘Sense of Place Melbourne’ edition of World Cafe.

Monday, January 23



Fraser A. Gorman showcases his offbeat storytelling off of his last album, Slow Gum. Also, Triple R’s Sara Smith gives David her Melbourne Top 5.

Tuesday, January 24

Australian singer/songwriter Missy Higgins performs. Plus, Oh Pep! join David Dye to play some tracks from their debut album, Stadium Cake.

Wednesday, January 25

King Gizzard & The Lizzard Wizzard bring back the psychedelic rock sound of the 1960s on their new album, Nonagon Infinity. Plus, garage rock trio Loose Tooth perform songs from their debut EP, Saturn Returns.

Thursday, January 26

Australian rock icon Jen Cloher celebrates the 10-year anniversary of her critically acclaimed debut album, Dead Wood Falls. Also, enjoy a Vintage Cafe from Chet Faker in which he performs songs from his debut album, Built On Glass.

Friday, January 27

Australian singer/songwriter and Milk! Records co-founder Courtney Barnett joins David Dye to talk about Milk! Records and her debut album, Sometimes I Sit And Think, And Sometimes I Just Sit.

