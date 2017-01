Happy New Years !!!

Well, a new year and lets hope its a happy healthy one full of great music, friends and love.

This is where you leave your polite comments and music suggestions.

Make sure the lyrics are clean please.

I keep my picks under 6 minutes, but leave whatever you want, we like to check out music even if we cant play it on the air. We love those video links.

New to me this week:

The monophonics

Jane Weaver

Amber Run

Magdalena Kumorek

Jessy Lanza