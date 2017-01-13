NPR’s Tiny Desk Contest 2017

NPR wants to see what you got…and so do we!

The NPR Tiny Desk Contest is back! For the third year in a row, local artists can enter for the chance to perform at NPR in Washington, D.C. Former winners include Gaelyn Lea and KXT Sun Sets and KXT Summer Cut veteran Fantastic Negrito.

This is a great opportunity for North Texas artists to showcase their talent and hard work, and we encourage all local artists to enter. In fact, we may even give you some digital love!

After you submit your official entry to NPR, send us your video and we’ll feature select local entries on our social media pages and website. To be considered for a digital shout out, please send an email to [email protected] with the following:

Your name Your city Band/artist name (if applicable) Link to YouTube video entry Twitter/Instagram/Facebook handle (if applicable)

Good luck, North Texas!