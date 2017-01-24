Fortress Fest 2017

“Um. Woah…”

…is what we said when we saw the lineup for the inaugural Fortress Festival, coming to Fort Worth’s Cultural District this spring. Without further ado, let us shed some light on the spring festival that’s going to make Funkytown just a little more funkier:

What’s this now?

Fortress Festival is a brand new music festival for North Texas. Two outdoor stages will feature internationally-acclaimed headliners alongside sought after up-and-coming acts and a variety of local bands and boundary-testing musical pioneers.

When and where is this happening?

Saturday, April 29-Sunday, April 30 in the Cultural District of Fort Worth, Texas. Things will be headquartered at The Modern.

Who’s playing?

Glad you asked. Run The Jewels, Purity Ring, Flying Lotus, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Houndmouth…just to name a few. Also a host of fantastic local artists including Quaker City Night Hawks, Sam Lao, Ronnie Heart, Bobby Sessions and more. Check out the full lineup here.

Run The Jewels

Purity Ring

Flying Lotus



Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Slowdive

Houndmouth



Wolf Parade

Alvvays

Quaker City Night Hawks



Sam Lao

Ronnie Heart

Bobby Sessions





I must go to there. How do I get tickets?

Click here!

I have more q’s.

The Fortress Festival website should be able to help you out!

See you in April, Fort Worth!