This Week On World Cafe: Dec. 26-30

Here’s what’s coming up this week on World Cafe

Monday, December 26

David Dye kicks off the best of 2016 with World Cafe sessions recorded this year with Lake Street Dive and Xenia Rubinos.

Tuesday, December 27

Some of the standout World Cafe sessions of 2016 are revisited this week, and today, we’ll hear from Ray LaMontagne.

Wednesday, December 28

This year’s sessions with Bonnie Raitt and Sturgill Simpson were some of the best of 2016. We’ll hear those again on World Cafe today.

Thursday, December 29

David Dye wraps up World Cafe’s best sessions of 2016 with Iggy Pop and Darlingside.

Friday, December 30

On this special edition of World Cafe, David Dye and Talia Schlanger spin some of their favorite music released this year. Plus, we’ll hear some of 2016’s best live performances on the show.

