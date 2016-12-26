Home / KXT Music Blog / This Week On World Cafe: Dec. 26-30

This Week On World Cafe: Dec. 26-30

December 26, 2016

Here’s what’s coming up this week on World Cafe:

 

Monday, December 26

David Dye kicks off the best of 2016 with World Cafe sessions recorded this year with Lake Street Dive and Xenia Rubinos.

lakestreet

 

Tuesday, December 27

Some of the standout World Cafe sessions of 2016 are revisited this week, and today, we’ll hear from Ray LaMontagne.

12647501_10153409682291194_3428825526641534024_n

 

Wednesday, December 28

This year’s sessions with Bonnie Raitt and Sturgill Simpson were some of the best of 2016. We’ll hear those again on World Cafe today.

sturgill_simpson_photo_2016

 

Thursday, December 29

David Dye wraps up World Cafe’s best sessions of 2016 with Iggy Pop and Darlingside.

720x405-h_14752430

 

Friday, December 30

On this special edition of World Cafe, David Dye and Talia Schlanger spin some of their favorite music released this year. Plus, we’ll hear some of 2016’s best live performances on the show.

sfhuo9gv-copy

 

Listen to World Cafe every Monday through Friday at 10pm on KXT 91.7!

