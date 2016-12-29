Best Of 2016: KXT Staff Picks

The year will soon come to an end, but we’ll be listening to these 2016 standouts for years to come.

If you missed any of the great new music that hit the airwaves in 2016, best catch up now before the sweet lull of the holidays passes us by. KXT’s Amy, Brad and Gini took a hard look at 2016 and picked their standout albums, artists and local shows of the year. Check out their picks below, and tune in New Year’s Eve starting at 10am for KXT’s top 91 songs of 2016 countdown.

Best New Album

Amy: 22, A Million by Bon Iver

Brad: Eternally Even by Jim James

Gini: Garrett Owen by Garrett Owen

Watch Jim James perform “World’s Smiling Now” live from WFUV:

Best New Artist

Amy: Adia Victoria

Brad: Marcus King Band

Gini: Maggie Rogers

Watch Adia Victoria‘s rousing KXT Live Session:

Most Memorable North Texas Show

Amy: Jacob Metcalf’s album release show at The Kessler on Jan. 22

Brad: Charley Crockett at Granada Theater on Apr. 6

Gini: Matt Tedder opening for White Denim at KXT Turns 7 on Nov. 2

Watch Matt Tedder in his recent KXT Live Session:

Hankering for more? Watch the top 10 KXT Live Sessions of the year.